El Salvador consulate moves to Silver Spring

Silver Spring is the new home of the El Salvador consulate that was previously located in Washington, D.C.

Montgomery County Executive Ike Legett joined Salvadoran diplomats, including El Salvador Ambassador to the United States Claudia Canjura, in a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the facility in early April, which is located at 926 Philadelphia Avenue.

According to the Pew Research Center, Salvadorans are the majority among Hispanics in the Washington, D.C. area, at 302,000 as of 2014.

However, the majority of the local Salvadoran population resides in the suburbs of Maryland and Virginia, which made the consulate’s previous location in the District inconvenient for a large portion of the population. The new location is close to a metro station and has ample parking availability.

The consulate officially serves Salvadorans in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and D.C. Salvadorans are able to use the consulate for visa and passport services, among other legal services.

