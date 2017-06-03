El Salvador consulate moves to Silver Spring

The consulate for El Salvador is now located in Silver Spring. | Photo by Google.

Posted By: Jack Chavez June 3, 2017

Silver Spring is the new home of the El Salvador consulate that was previously located in Washington, D.C.

Montgomery County Executive Ike Legett joined Salvadoran diplomats, including El Salvador Ambassador to the United States Claudia Canjura, in a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the facility in early April, which is located at 926 Philadelphia Avenue.

According to the Pew Research Center, Salvadorans are the majority among Hispanics in the Washington, D.C. area, at 302,000 as of 2014.

However, the majority of the local Salvadoran population resides in the suburbs of Maryland and Virginia, which made the consulate’s previous location in the District inconvenient for a large portion of the population. The new location is close to a metro station and has ample parking availability.

The consulate officially serves Salvadorans in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and D.C. Salvadorans are able to use the consulate for visa and passport services, among other legal services.

h/t mymcmedia

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "El Salvador consulate moves to Silver Spring"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*