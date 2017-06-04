Takoma Park Mobilization “invigorates a sense of activism”

The progessive community activism collective known as Takoma Park Mobilization “has invigorated a sense of activism and community spirit which is a wonderful addition to any municipality,” said Jeremy Dickey, Media Specialist for the city.

Formed in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, Takoma Park Mobilization lists among its goals “using what privilege we have to stand up for a safer and healthier community for all.”

The group has numerous divisions of operation including “Breaking Bread,” a community potluck initiative; “Stand Up!Show UP!,” a rapid response group to hate crimes; and “Economic Equity.”

“After the presidential election, many people where looking for ways to engage on a whole range of issues,” said Mayor Kate Stewart. “Takoma Park Mobilization has provided that opportunity and the training to help people effectively engage and advocate for themselves and others.”

TP Mobilization regularly hosts events, which are listed on the group’s official website.

“People, Power, and Potluck,” an event meant to unite the community through food, will take place at Piney Branch Elementary on June 10.

Other events include creating an inclusive July 4th float for Takoma Park’s 4th of July Parade and supporting the “Candlelight Vigil Against Hate” on June 2 in memory of Lt. Richard W. Collins III at Tifereth Israel Synagogue in Northwest D.C.