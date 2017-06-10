Takoma Park Mobilization plans potluck at Piney Branch Elementary

By: Lucy Maynard

Takoma Park Mobilization is hosting the Breaking Bread Together Potluck Supper on June 10, at Piney Branch Elementary School.

The event will begin with small-group discussions to help people meet and interact with each other and a potluck meal will follow. Food is welcomed, but not required.

Jenny Wofford, one of the founders of Takoma Park Mobilization, hopes this supper will ‘bring people together and foster inclusiveness.’

Takoma Park Mobilization, a grassroots organization based in Takoma Park, Maryland, focuses on mobilizing community members at the local and national level around a wide-range of issues from legislation reform to environmental conservation.

The Breaking Bread Together Potluck Supper will be on Saturday, June 10, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Piney Branch Elementary School, 7510 Maple Ave, Takoma Park, Maryland.