Takoma Park Mobilization hosts potluck supper

By: Lucy Maynard

Takoma Park Mobilization hosted a potluck supper yesterday for community members to gather together and share their thoughts and ideas on the issues facing Takoma Park.

More than 60 people attended the event from a wide-range of socioeconomic, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, reflecting the diversity of Takoma Park Mobilization’s supporters and the Takoma Park Community as a whole.

Marina Colby, an attendee of the potluck supper, described the event as “Really welcoming…I was impressed that this many community members came together on a Saturday evening to talk about local and national issues that affect them and their neighbors.”

The evening included small-group discussions on a list of pre-determined topics. Takoma Park Mobilization committee members joined each group to ensure everyone’s opinions were voiced, heard and considered.

A potluck supper was served and everyone was encouraged to rotate tables throughout the meal to interact and engage with different people and continue the dialogues from the small-group discussions.

Takoma Park Mobilization was formed after the 2016 Presidential Election as a way for community members to organize and address a wide-range of issues from education reform to civil rights and civil liberties. Takoma Park Mobilization seeks to cultivate an inclusive and empowered community of engaged citizens.

Beth Debold, an organizer of the event, declared the evening a success.

“We absolutely achieved what we wanted to achieve…We were able to have the conversations we wanted to have, and will continue to have them as our organization moves forward.”