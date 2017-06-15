Carroll Avenue Bridge reopens

Less than 11 months after city officials announced that Carroll Avenue Bridge renovations would take at least one year–and up to 18 months–to complete, the bridge reopened on June 14, according to project lead and State Highway Administration Area Engineer Michael Brown.

“We have some (miscellaneous) items that we’ll be completing beneath the bridge (on) Sligo Creek, but the bridge will be open tomorrow,” Brown said. “Some landscaping needs to be done, but we’re complete.”

The $12 million dollar project began in late 2015, but the bridge itself did not close for traffic until July 2016.

The bridge is known for its antiquated, arched style, which activists have pushed to maintain over the bridge’s 85 years of existence. The renovations to the bridge completely preserve its three robust, concrete arches, maintaining its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places. The renovations should remove the bridge from SHA’s lengthy list of “structurally deficient” bridges.

The current bridge is not the first bridge to span Sligo Creek. A wooden bridge was constructed in 1878, followed by a concrete bridge in 1909 over the current location, which was built to serve the sanitarium and college built by Seventh-Day Adventists in the 19th century. The site is now home both Washington Adventist University and Adventist HealthCare Washington Adventist Hospital. The current Carroll Avenue Bridge was completed in 1932.