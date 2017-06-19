New mural highlights symbiosis

On Saturday, June 10, the Takoma-Langley Crossroads Development Authority celebrated the completion of a new mural on Holton Lane. The mural, located on the eastern wall of El Alazan Western Wear, highlights the theme of symbiosis, with plants and insects that benefit each other. The mural is the work of artist Peter Krsko, who painted a mural with a migratory theme across the street in 2015. In the weeks prior to the unveiling of the symbiosis mural. Krsko invited members of the community to help him complete the painting.