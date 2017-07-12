Fourth Freedom Fest on the 4th

The 2017 July 4th celebration in Takoma Park brought sunny skies, smiling faces, and once again …. beer, beer, beer.

To celebrate “the unification of our local beer community,” Republic restaurant hosted the fourth annual Freedom Fest celebration—bringing Takoma together for an amazing party commemorating the repeal of government restriction on beer sales.

Upon opening at 11:00 a.m., a queue of excited beer and music lovers extended from Republics entrance to the end of the block. Energized by the unforgettably zany Takoma Park Independence Day Parade, ticket holders stood patiently in the steamy hot sunshine while anticipating the blast of cool air conditioning and that first sip of ice cold beer. For the first time in three years, no storm clouds loomed overhead.

Following its tradition of commitment to local brewers, Republic offered 24 beers—including The Brewer’s Art, Manor Hill, Hellbender, Denizens, Jailbreak, Oliver Ales and many more. Although there was no official competition for the beer, Ithe buzz in the crowd was all about the Tiny Tim by Brewer’s Art; a light crisp beer with Rosemary and Hibiscus notes.

Walking through the outdoor patio of Republic during Freedom Fest has the feel of a friendly backyard BBQ. Plenty of seating had been neatly arranged to allow guests many options to spread out and relax. Face Painting was provided for free by extremely talented artists Meghan and Rives bringing a summer fair feeling to Republic’s Freedom Fest backyard BBQ.

Decked out in red, white and blue; every table was filled with smiling groups and families. Picnic tables indoors brought community style seating to families, friends and strangers enjoying delightful food and fine craft brews together.

On the way to the food buffet, those waiting in line enjoyed cold beer stands offering fresh pours of really unique beers. Each beer stand was staffed by a friendly aficionado happy to explain the subtle nuances and flavors of each selection.

The free-flowing beer was accompanied by a never-ending supply of classic American backyard BBQ sliders, potato salad, watermelon salad, chicken, and more. The delicious all-you-can-eat buffet kept everyone bright eyed for the party with a fast moving line.

Republic team members handed out taste teaser pork sliders to those waiting, keeping everyone well fed.