Denizens hosts a beer-soaked carnival

On Saturday June 15, Denizens Brewing Company celebrated its third birthday.

The Carnivale event was already on it’s way to be a thrilling and provocative evening at only 2 p.m. DJ Tezrah entertained in the torrid summer sun with her unique blend of dance and party tunes.

Carnival attendees started buying carnival tickets the moment they walked through the gates. These tickets were used to purchase beer, games, twisted balloons, tarot reading, and more. Greeting party-goers at the gates stood a gigantic stilt walker decked out in a snazzy and glittering white suit bringing a delightful (maybe creepy) twist to the afternoon.

Sequin encrusted jugglers, circus entertainers, costumed beer lovers and racy outfits sprouted up in every corner of the brewery. Peppered throughout the space where various party games with very adult themes, filling the air with the sounds of giggles.

“This is a very different event than I have ever seen around here!” said Kelly Pauly. “I love Denizens and love the fun the staff is sharing with us today.”

Near the front of the brewery stood one of the most popular games, the Dunk Dank staffed by Denizens employees. Crowds gathered in laughter watching their favorite bartenders splash into the bucket. Proceeds went to support the Montgomery County Animal Rescue League.

Carnivale canine guest Stuart Chadwick McDuff-Pizza wandered around on a leash with a Gopro camera strapped to his back, delighting all of the party people. He is quoted to say “Woof” which translates as “This is an amazing event. I am so thrilled to hear some proceeds are going to help the Animal Rescue League”

This madcap and zany adult playground became it’s own art installation piece as darkness fell upon Silver Spring. The the arrival of aerial acrobatics by Erin Jeannier, contortionism by Shelly Guy, fire and knife juggling, led light hula hooping, unicycling, mini bicycles and more created an energetic and infectious buzz in the air.

“Watching these daredevils perform is just blowing my mind” exclaimed Amy Cator.

The aerial acrobatics performed were equally enchanting and terrifying to watch, with the performer mounted high above the crowd holding only a piece of cloth to keep her suspended.

“The acrobat…that was real entertainment! That was perfect!” said Michelle Parsonet, Denizens fan and beer lover.

DJ Blaqsquerade played a nice long set of hip hop and dance music thoughout the night keeping the party going and getting many carnival guests onto the dance floor. The amazingly attentive staff made sure to take care of all party goers with short lines, food available and plenty of space to play. It is without a doubt that Silver Spring will be greatly anticipating to see what the crew at Denizen’s brainstorms for their next birthday celebration.

Denizens is located at 1115 East West Highway in Silver Spring.