The Folk Festival Is Back

The Takoma Park Folk Festival is returning to Takoma Park Middle School on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. for its 40th year.

“Last year the long-running Takoma Park Folk Festival went on hiatus when a critical shortage of volunteers left us without an organizing team,” Ingrid Gorman, Publicity Chair of the Takoma Park Folk Festival, said. But “we are back on, and the festivities are promising to be as enjoyable as ever.”

More than 60 local musicians will be performing at the Folk Festival from over a dozen different genres such as R&B, gospel, Bluegrass, Celtic, Swing, hip-hop and Appalachian music.

35 artisans will be selling handmade items, such as jewelry, photographs, pottery, and skin care products, at the Folk Festival as well.

“Come with an appetite and relish the bountiful array of food vendors at this year’s Festival,” Gorman said.

The food options range from sweet, savory, exotic and local.

“Of special note this year, there will be an exhibit on the history of the festival, including vintage festival posters,” Gorman said.

The Takoma Park Folk Festival was started in 1978 by Sam Abbott, who later became the city’s mayor, as a fundraiser to save the Takoma Theatre.

In its second year, the Festival raised awareness to stop construction of a highway that would have cut through Takoma Park.

“We keep the spirit of [the Folk Festival’s] activism alive today by working closely with beneficiary groups that serve local youth,” Gorman said.

Approximately 40 community organizations will have tables and booths set up at the Festival to share their goals and missions for Takoma Park.

A free shuttle bus will run from the Kiss and Ride area at the Takoma Metro from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the day of the festival.

Free parking is available at the Montgomery College East Garage at the corner of Fenton Street and King Street, one block south from the signal at the intersection of Philadelphia Avenue and Fenton Street.