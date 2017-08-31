Silent Minute: University of Maryland honors a student killed on campus

Students, faculty and staff at the University of Maryland, College Park observed a moment of silence Wednesday in honor of 2nd Lt. Richard W. Collins III, a Bowie State University student and Army officer who was killed on campus in May. This video includes footage from numerous locations across the University of Maryland campus.
By JAY REED, SUMMER BEDARD, JENNIE AGUILAR, BRAD BILLINGTON, ALEX LITTLEHALES, MYLEAH LOFLAND, ANNA MUCKERMAN, TINA VO, DANTE EVANS, ALEXANDRA SIMON and CARLOS MARQUINA
