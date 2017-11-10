365 days of @realDonaldTrump tweets

By GILLIAN VESELY
Capital News Service
COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — Since his election to the presidency on Nov. 8, 2016, President Donald Trump has tweeted thousands of times from his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, which has over 40 million followers.
Trump’s tweets are notorious and often garner significant media attention. What is he talking about with those 140 characters?
The CNS social team did some digging and found that his Twitter commentary is generally reserved for topics in the following categories:
- Media and press
- International affairs
- Mentions of civilians or public figures
- General cultural happenings (including responses to tragedies and disasters)
- Policy, politics and his administration
The social team examined the top 25 most engaging Trump tweets, as measured by the number of retweets, and sorted them into these five categories based on content — with some tweets fitting into multiple categories. See where Trump’s most memorable tweets fall on the list:
25. 63K retweets
At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
24. 63K retweets
Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how “kind” President Obama was to them. Not me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
23. 64K retweets
Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
22. 65K retweets
Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
21. 65K retweets
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
20. 65K retweets
The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017
19. 66K retweets
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
18. 67K retweets
Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016
17. 70K retweets
It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017
16. 71K retweets
Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017
15. 72K retweets
What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
14. 73K retweets
Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016
13. 74K retweets
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017
12. 75K retweets
We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
11. 75K retweets
My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017
10. 82K retweets
I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017
9. 84K retweets
Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
8. 87K retweets
During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
7. 89K retweets
Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017
6. 96K retweets
Fidel Castro is dead!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2016
5. 97K retweets
Great to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Looking forward to the afternoon and evening ahead. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/JJOra0KfyR
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2017
4. 136K retweets
Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016
3. 213K retweets
Such a beautiful and important evening! The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again. We will all come together as never before
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2016
2. 334K retweets
TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016
1. 365K retweets
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
If his past social media habits are any indication, Trump will likely continue to tweet throughout the next year — but now he’s got 280 characters to work with.
*Retweet metrics were gathered Nov. 9.
