365 days of @realDonaldTrump tweets

By GILLIAN VESELY

Capital News Service

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — Since his election to the presidency on Nov. 8, 2016, President Donald Trump has tweeted thousands of times from his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, which has over 40 million followers.

Trump’s tweets are notorious and often garner significant media attention. What is he talking about with those 140 characters?

The CNS social team did some digging and found that his Twitter commentary is generally reserved for topics in the following categories:

Media and press

International affairs

Mentions of civilians or public figures

General cultural happenings (including responses to tragedies and disasters)

Policy, politics and his administration

The social team examined the top 25 most engaging Trump tweets, as measured by the number of retweets, and sorted them into these five categories based on content — with some tweets fitting into multiple categories. See where Trump’s most memorable tweets fall on the list:

25. 63K retweets

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

24. 63K retweets

Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how “kind” President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

23. 64K retweets

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

22. 65K retweets

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

21. 65K retweets

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

20. 65K retweets

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

19. 66K retweets

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

18. 67K retweets

Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

17. 70K retweets

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

16. 71K retweets

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

15. 72K retweets

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

14. 73K retweets

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

13. 74K retweets

12. 75K retweets

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

11. 75K retweets

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

10. 82K retweets

I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

9. 84K retweets

Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

8. 87K retweets

During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

7. 89K retweets

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

6. 96K retweets

Fidel Castro is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2016

5. 97K retweets

Great to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Looking forward to the afternoon and evening ahead. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/JJOra0KfyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2017

4. 136K retweets

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

3. 213K retweets

Such a beautiful and important evening! The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again. We will all come together as never before — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2016

2. 334K retweets

TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016

1. 365K retweets

If his past social media habits are any indication, Trump will likely continue to tweet throughout the next year — but now he’s got 280 characters to work with.

*Retweet metrics were gathered Nov. 9.